A couple have inflicted wounds on themselves after the wife denied the husband sex at Awutu Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya Wast District of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that, the husband, Kojo Mensah, 35, on Monday November 20, 2023 demanded but the wife turned him down saying the sun was too hot for that.

She then pleaded with her husband to shift the love making to the evening.

But her response didn’t go down well with her husband, hence it turned into a fight. In the ensuing fight, the husband hit his wife’s neck with a pestle.

The wife then went and bought a blade and inflicted wound on her husband body.

The husband angrily went into the kitchen and pulled a sharpen cutlass and also inflicted wounds on her wife, leaving both of them seriously injured.

Both of them were sent to the Awutu Bawjiase Hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported to the Awutu Bawjiase Police Station who arrested the husband after he was released from the hospital.

The wife is still receiving treatment at the hospital since her situation is very critical.