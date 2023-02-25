The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has as extended an olive branch to former party member, Frances Awurabena Essiam.

They have asked the former Managing Director of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited to return to her first political love.

This call comes after Madam Essiam resigned over what she says are interferences in her work by the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh.

She has since been replaced per a letter from the presidency thanking her for her service to Ghana.

Reacting to this, former Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said he is not surprised.

He said what has happened to Miss Essiam is very typical of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) which dumps people after it has benefitted from them.

The NDC man noted that, she should have jumped off the ship to save herself this humiliation when she was suspended in 2018 following a disagreement with members of the board of the company.

This notwithstanding, Mr Boahen said all is not lost since the NDC is opened to accept people from diverse backgrounds.

“Come home, all those you left with have returned so it’s not too late,” he said.

Madam Essiam, who was a National Women’s Organiser, resigned from NDC in December 2005. She has since been a member of the NPP.