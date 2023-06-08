The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has declared an indefinite strike action for members of the Ho Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region.

This follows an uprising by assembly members to protest alleged disrespect and lack of cooperation by the Municipal Finance Officer, MacGeorge Afetorgbor.

The Presiding Member, Mawunyo Agbe, explained their action was necessitated by the continuous refusal of Mr Afetorgbor to corporate to undertake development projects in the municipality and the show of disrespect towards assembly members and staff.

The Assembly Member for Sokode, Dickson Mac-Billions Bansah, explained the Assembly passed a resolution directing the Local Government Ministry to transfer Mr Afetorgbor, after his alleged disrespectful conduct towards the Presiding Member in February 2023.

He said they acted on the resolution by stripping Mr Afetorgbor of the various privileges, thus, locking his office and clamping the assembly revenue mobilization vehicle – to send a signal to employers of the embattled Finance Officer.

“We have stripped him of the various privileges; one, that is the IGF vehicle of the Assembly that he has turned into a personal vehicle and again the office from which he operates, it is also an assembly property.

“Per the law, we are board members of the assembly and it is within the confines of the law for us to determine who enjoys privileges or not,” he said.

CLOGSAG, therefore, described the incident as a terrorist act and directed its members to stay home for their safety, since the office premises have become a hostile environment.

“The Assembly Members clad in red and chanting war songs unleashed these atrocities on innocent CLOGSAG members working in the Assembly namely: Locked out the Municipal Finance Officer, clamped the tyres of the vehicle of the Municipal Finance Officer and in an angry mood locked his office and hanged red bands on the door, signalling danger, keep off.

“This terrorist act has scared the staff and caused fear and panic among them. CLOGSAG is directing its members at the Ho Municipal Assembly to sit in the house, as their safety and security cannot be guaranteed, until further notice”, stated a communique signed by the CLOGSAG Executive Secretary, Kojo Krakani.

Several attempts to reach Mr Afetorgbor to respond to the allegations were unsuccessful, as he failed to respond to calls.