The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) is set to resume work today, May 16, 2022.

This follows the suspension of the association’s three-week-old strike on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The strike, which began on April 21, 2022, brought work at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies to a halt.

The industrial action was due to government’s non-payment of an agreed neutrality allowance for CLOGSAG members.

But Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo said they suspended the strike because government has heeded to their demands.

Speaking at the news conference in Accra last week, he said the Ministry of Finance has agreed to direct the Controller and Accountant General to effect payment of the allowance.