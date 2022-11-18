“We are upset, we are not happy at all, Ghanaian workers are suffering,” these are the words of organised labour to government.

This comes after a meeting to negotiate its demand for a 60 percent increase in base pay ended inconclusively.

In an interview with JoyNews, Deputy Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, said life has become unbearable for many workers.

Public sector workers are calling for a 60 percent increase in the base pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure for 2023.

The Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG), Isaac Bampoe Addo, says government is yet to take a decision on their proposal.

Meanwhile, Deputy Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Bright Wereko Brobbey, said government couldn’t reach any consensus with organized labour, hence the decision to adjourn the meeting to Monday.