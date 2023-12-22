There is a looming legal tussle between the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) and government for what the workers’ union describes as the politicisation of the civil and local government services by politicians in the country.

The Association says government is tainting the neutrality of the services with the numerous appointments of what they describe as party goro boys and apparachiks into positions in services.

Speaking at the End of Year Thanksgiving Service, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe-Addo explained that the President is emboldened to make such appointments due to the authority given to him by the Presidential Office Act of 1993.

Isaac Bampoe-Addo further noted that since the Presidential Office Act fails to specify the requirements and qualifications needed for such appointment, the president is emboldened to politicise the services.

To safeguard the neutrality of the civil and local government services, CLOGSAG has disclosed that it is heading to the Supreme Court to seek redress on the issue.

“It is been observed that the Presidential Office Act, 1993 has been the legal instrument that has emboldened governments to pursue the politicization of the services.

“Even though the Presidential Office Act empowers the President to appoint into the services, it does not specify any qualification and competencies as well as experience required for entry into the services.

“These political apparachiks and goro boys often enter the civil service and the local government service without the requisite qualifications and experience,” the Executive Secretary explained.

He continued that, “the use of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 in appointing officers into the civil service and local government service is contrary to the Supreme Court Ruling on neutrality.

“Given the foregoing, CLOGSAG has instructed its lawyers to file a writ at the Supreme Court for redress.”

CLOGSAG also attributed the current economic mess and the subsequent plea for an IMF bailout to the neglect of staff of the civil and local government services by the government.

The Executive Secretary says unqualified political appointees have replaced the qualified and trained staff of the service hence failing the policies of government.

“It is worthy to note that the neglect of the civil service at the central and local government levels of governance over the years has landed us in this economic mess that needed the IMF to come and straighten up things for us,” Isaac Bampoe-Addo emphasised.

He further condemned the numerous creation of Commissions and Authorities by government.

He claims the carving out of Commissions and Authorities is weakening the local and government services.

