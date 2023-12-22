A parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Agona West, Chris Arthur, has petitioned the Ministry of Roads and Highways to fix the dilapidated Agona Nyarkrom bridge.

The 20-meter bridge caved in during a heavy downpour last year which is affecting socio-economic activities in the area.

Residents are forced to climb a makeshift ladder to cross the road to the other side.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways awarded a contract to Kehentson Company but the contractor has left the site.

In an interview with Adom News, the aspiring NPP parliamentary candidate for the Agona West Constituency Chris Arthur, called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways to expedite the repair of the bridge to save lives and protect properties.

Chris Arthur, who is also the Director of the Chris Care Foundation said visitors who are not familiar with the alternative route have accident on the bridge.

