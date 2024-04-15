Newly elected New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Christopher Arthur has spoken on his victory.

Mr. Arthur in the parliamentary primary held on Saturday, April 13 defeated incumbent Member of Parliament, Cynthia Morrison.

Madam Morrison garnered 152 votes, while Christopher Arthur emerged victorious with 240 votes, securing the nomination as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate.

He expressed gratitude to God and believed that his win was due to divine favor.

Mr. Arthur acknowledged that the people of Agona West desired a new face in leadership, which is why he was elected.

“What worked for me was God, I am grateful to Him for my win. What the constituency wants is for Chris Arthur and the delegates to listen to the people. The people want a new face which is why I was chosen,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Monday.

The Parliamentary candidate also expressed confidence in his win during the December 7 general elections.

According to him, apathy among NPP members is the only way the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can snatch the seat.

His election therefore makes the desire for a new candidate evident and will boost the NPP’s fortunes.

“The Agona West is NPP dominated, so I am confident of my win. The only time an NPP person loses is if the party people are angry and decide not to vote. The apathy will deepen if we don’t change our hands and that’s why we decided to bring Chris Arthur for a smooth win in the December elections,” he said.

Mr. Arthur further assured constituents of his willingness to listen to their concerns and work towards meeting their needs.

READ ALSO: