Abdusays it’s almost impossible to replace the deceased winger.

His comment comes after the 31-year-old was confirmed dead after he was trapped in a rubble for 12 days after a 7.8 magnitude of earthquake struck Turkey.

Haye Yartey, who is the owner and bankroller of lower division side, Cheetah FC described Atsu as “one in a generation” for his exploits on and off the field.

“It will be very difficult to get someone like him, he is one in a generation,” he told the Graphic Sports.

“We have constructed an Atro Turf Pitch and we are naming it after him, there is also a memorial match to be staged in his honour,” he added.

READ ALSO

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in Ghana on February 19, with a short ceremony held at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the body.

His one-week observation has also been set for March 4.