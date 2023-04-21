Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has called on Ghanaians to take a keen interest in the Ghana Premier League.

The 64-year-old, who signed a 21-month deal last month, has been to several venues in the ongoing football season.

In a video shared by the various social media handles of the Ghana Premier League, Chris Hughton said, “I urge everybody to follow the betPawa Premier League and watch as many games as possible as I will do.”

The former Newcastle United gaffer has watched domestic leagues with his first being the week 25 fixture where Great Olympic defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-1 in Accra.

He was at the Baba Yara Stadium in an outstanding goalless draw between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal.

The former Brighton manager had the chance to watch the quarter-final FA Cup games between Dreams FC and Legon Cities where it finished 1-0 for Dreams as well as Real Tamale United vs Nsoatreman at the Aliu Mahama Stadium with the former suffering elimination.

Ghana’s Olympic team, the Black Meteors drew the experienced coach to the Baba Yara Stadium when they eliminated Algeria in the 2023 CAF U-23 qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Hughton started his reign with an unbeaten start in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, with a win and a draw against Angola.

Ghana now leads Group E in the qualifiers with eight points and is one win away from qualifying for the event, which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.