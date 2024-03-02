The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was star-strucked after meeting Ghanaian football icon, Asamoah Gyan at the launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign team.

She saw the former captain of the Black Star on her blindside and she could not believe her eyes.

Madam Osei-Osei was astonished when Asamoah Gyan approached her at the event.

The Chief of Staff paused to look at him before exclaiming “atuu atuu” repeatedly. She then warmly embraced Gyan, the all-time leading scorer for the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan, clearly moved by the Chief of Staff’s display of affection, reciprocated by embracing her.

Gyan was appointed as a member of the NPP manifesto committee.

In his role as the Chairman of the Youth and Sports sub-committee, Mr Gyan has been entrusted with leveraging his expertise to formulate policies for sports development of Ghana sports.

Watch attached video for more

When the Chief of Staff saw BABYJET behind her 😂🙏🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/rmCqErZXK7 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 1, 2024

ALSO READ:

World Cup penalty gaffe: NDC MP apologizes to Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan hits back at NDC MP over World Cup penalty comment