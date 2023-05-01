The Chief Justice (CJ), Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, in conjunction with John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South and Deputy Minister for Education have commissioned an ultramodern Circuit Court at Assin South in the Central Region.

The exercise was done to promote effective justice delivery in the district.

The facility, which has the common fund as its source of funding, comes with a residence for the judge and a solar-powered borehole.

Other auxiliaries are the Registrar’s office, ICT room, bailiffs, and a standby generator for uninterrupted power supply.

Speaking at the programme, the Chief Justice said the Circuit court which has a vast coverage area, will go a log way to serve many people.

He admonished the Judicial staff, who would be posted to the court, to keep it neat and ensure prompt maintenance.

The Assin South Member of Parliament commended the Chief Justice for spearheading judicial reforms to promote effective justice delivery in the country.

In his address, he thanked the Apimanim and Atandansu Traditional Council for releasing Land for the project.

He acknowledged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s immense investment in justice delivery and promised to continue to lobby for more developmental projects for the good people of Assin South.

