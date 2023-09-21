A chief from Mankuma in the Bole District of the Savannah Region lost his life in a gory accident on the Bole-Mankuma stretch of road.

The chief, Kantewura Justice Iddisah Dari, who was riding a motorcycle, was over run by a Burkina Faso-bound articulated truck.

This was after the driver reportedly lost control and hit a pothole.

The Savannah region Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Fire Service, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred on September 17, 2023.

“Firefighters from the Bole Fire Station responded to an accident on the Bole-Sawla highway involving an articulator truck with registration number BH 7758 MD and a motorcycle. The truck driver was reported to have lost control after falling into a pothole and ran into the motorcycle, which was moving in the same direction as the truck,” he reported.

The report added that “The truck, which was loaded with tea bags, fell on the motor rider, killing him instantly, while the driver of the truck and his assistant were seen at the scene with no injuries.”

The Fire Service duty crew, with assistance from a Zoomlion towing truck, retrieved the lifeless body of the chief under the truck and handed him over to the police who were at the scene.

