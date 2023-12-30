2023 was as a year marked by a series of intriguing events, triumphs, controversies, and heartrending losses.

From celebrities welcoming babies to headline-grabbing incidents, the industry witnessed an array of moments that captivated audiences and stirred discussions across the nation.

Yet, amidst these celebratory moments, the industry also saw its fair share of controversies as some celebrities found themselves entangled in legal issues.

Tragically, the year bid farewell to some of Ghana’s cherished entertainers.

As we bid adieu to 2023, check out about 20 notable events and stories that kept the trend table busy, as compiled by Adomonline.com.

The year started on a patchy note for veteran musicians Great Ampong and Daddy Lumba over some revenue Daddy Lumba failed to give Ampong for his role in their ‘Hosanna’ banger. Diss tracks were exchanged, public disputes ensued, and what started as a mere callout soon escalated into a heated four-month-long battle.

Another story that captivated the media was the arrest, charge and bail of socialite, singer and influencer Hajia4Reall. Real name Mona Montrage, Hajia4Reall was arrested and extradited in May 2023 for her involvement in a $2million romance scam. Other charges include fraud and money laundering. She was released on a $200,000 bail and monitored with an ankle tracker.

The celebrity lookalike craze also had the entertainment sphere topping trends for months. Started by Robest (King Promise’s lookalike), 4kings group unveiled more members including Steve Quams (Kuami Eugene’s lookalike), Courage (Medikal’s lookalike) and Future (Mr Drew’s lookalike).They initially gained attention due to their striking resemblance to the respective artistes, but faced objections from the artists themselves due to copyright issues and intellectual property theft.

The Wonderland group who traveled from Accra-London by car also gained media attention. The explorers from Ghana, led by Kwabena Peprah, had undertaken a remarkable cross-continental road trip spanning over 10,000 kilometers. The team initially consisted of 13 members, covered an average of 800 to 900 kilometers per day, consuming around 250 liters of fuel daily on their six cars.

Another story that gained popularity was Bulldog’s infamous comments against President Akufo-Addo which landed him a GHS48,000 fine. Bulldog, making a submission in an interview with regards to the Menzgold saga, is quoted to have said that “the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not finish his four year tenure if he fails to pay Menzgold customers.” His comment drew drew criticism from various quarters, leading to legal repercussions

Then came the nerve-wrecking VGMA moments and its related controversies. This year’s edition was one of the most sought-after as the musical battle between Piesie Esther and Black Sherif reached it’s peak. Pundits, the VGMA board, stakeholders and the general public were divided on whom between the two better deserved the coveted ‘Artiste of the Year’ title. Under the year of review, both artistes worked tremendously well, but Black Sherif was the ultimate victory earner.

Just when calm was to be restored in Ghana, Meek Mill’s visit also came with it’s highs and lows, attracting international eyes to Ghana. Though his stay was a pleasant one and he even admitted to the hospitality and serenity of the country, he soon saw the other side of Ghanaians when he took a video at the Jubilee House for a music video. This warranted fury from Ghanaians who saw his action as disrespectful to the presidential villa, causing him to render an unqualified apology and deleting the said footages.

Gospel musician, Ernest Opoku also joined trends with his rather bizarre story that he received a blowjob by a mystery lady while asleep in a VIP bus. Ernest Opoku gave an elaborate account of the incident in an interview which trended for over a week. Attacked by Ghanaians, he was forced to make a U-turn and confess the story is a fabrication for hype.

Remember the viral crying-laughing meme? 7-year-old Albert Ofosu Nketia became a social media sensation for the better part of the first half of the year. Not only did he become a source of entertainment for Ghanaians, he became a news item, even for foreign media outlets. He received an outpour of love and donations after it was revealed he was living with autism.

Tiktok’s Godpapa and Empress Lupita made it to top entertainment trends kind courtesy their unusual lifestyle and gimmicks which reached the attention of the Ghana police service. The duo were subsequently arrested and confined to a psychiatric centre for evaluation.

Veteran rapper, Obrafour, became a center of headlines following his detailed lawsuit against his American counterpart, Drake for sampling his songs without permission. After his initial letter to Drake, demanding settlement for the sampling of his son ‘Oye Ohene’, was ignored, Obrafour made the daring act to reach out legally. Interestingly, he is seeking for damages, in aggregate, in an amount not less than $10,000,000.

The country was thrown into mourning following the death of talented footballer Christian Atsu. While his death was a national issue, some celebrities found themselves in the news for their tributes and fond memories they shared with him. Other notable personalities who passed on include TikTok’s Ahuofe and 2pm, as well as the demise of other artistes including Rudeboy Ranking, Akwaboah Snr and the famous Keta poster boy, James Lutterodt.

Kuami Eugene also had Ghanaians raising their eyebrows following some revelations from his former maid, Mary. After she quit over alleged low salary of GHS 400, Mary had been on a ranting spree. Among other things, she revealed her boss’ public affection towards her is simply a façade and she also spilled some private details of the superstar.

The last, but definitely not least is journalist and singer Afua Asantewaa’s brave attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the longest Sing-a-thon (individual). Prior to her attempt, she has been at the forefront of news with her interviews, spilling details on the requirements for her record. Her 3-day attempt took effect officially on Sunday, December, 24.