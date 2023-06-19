The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) looks to be taking shape after 14 teams booked their slots at the tournament following the June international window.

With 14 places already confirmed, 10 more slots are left open and that could be cleared during the September window.

Zambia, led by former Black Stars head coach, Avram Grant, will be making a return to the continental stage for the first time since the 2015 edition.

From Group A, Nigeria booked their ticket to the tournament following their 3-2 away win over Sierra Leone on Sunday, June 18, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen scoring a brace in the game.

Burkina Faso and Cape Verde will also be at the continental showpiece next year with both teams on 10 points each heading into the last round of qualifiers. The latter’s qualification comes following a 3-1 home win over Burkina Faso in Group B.

Group C is still open with Namibia and Cameroon fighting for the two slots available.

Egypt will also be on the plane to Cote D’Ivoire after their 2-1 win away from home over Guinea at home on Sunday evening while Guinea’s qualification is yet to be confirmed.

The slots in Group E are still open with Ghana, Angola and Central African Republic all eligible to book spots at the 2023 AFCON depending on the outcome of the last round of qualifiers.

The Black Stars failed to secure an early qualification to the tournament following a disappointing draw against Madagascar while Angola beat CAR to keep qualification hopes alive.

Algeria and Senegal are also part of the 14 teams to have confirmed their places at the next edition of the continental showpiece.

Here is a full list of teams that have booked their slots at the 2023 AFCON:

Ivory Coast (Hosts)

Burkina Faso

Algeria

Tunisia

Morocco

South Africa

Senegal

Egypt

Zambia

Equatorial Guinea

Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau

Cape Verde

Mali