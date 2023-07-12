Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has criticised Sammy Darko, the Director of Strategy, Research, and Communication at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), accusing him of spreading falsehoods about an ongoing lawsuit involving the OSP.

Mr Bissue claimed that during an interview on Okay FM on Monday, Mr Darko insinuated that Mr Bissue had withdrawn all applications related to the cases being investigated by the OSP.

Mr Bissue denounced these assertions as a deliberate ploy by Mr Darko and the OSP to deceive the public and other individuals involved in the matter. He referred to it as a distortion of the facts.

To clarify the situation, Mr Bissue admitted withdrawing an initial lawsuit aimed at preventing the OSP from investigating and prosecuting him for illegal mining allegations.

However, he highlighted that two other applications were still pending. These included an application for a Judicial Review, filed on June 2, 2023, and another application concerning the enforcement of fundamental human rights, filed on June 14, 2023.