The Human Rights Court has fined former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue GH¢500 in his case against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

This according to the court is due to his failure to take a decision on his case seeking to stop the OSP from investigating and prosecuting him.

The office announced this in a post on X formerly Twitter, stating the case has been adjourned to November 15.

The OSP commenced investigations against Mr Bissue for his involvement in alleged corruption and corruption-related activities during his time as Secretary to the IMCIM.

The investigation was on the back of his indictment in investigative journalist Anas Anas’ undercover documentary Galamsey Fraud Part 1.

But Mr Bissue in June 2023 filed a writ at the High Court in Accra against the OSP.

He insisted that Anas should also be investigated and prosecuted for allegedly offering him a bribe, as depicted in the video.

