A young man believed to be in his early 30s, Yaw Christopher popularly called Chris has been found dead in his room at Dabiasem, a suburb of New Juaben North municipality of Eastern region.

The suspected suicide occurred on Wednesday.

Residents of Dabiasem were jolted by the grim discovery of Christopher’s lifeless body in his room at about 10 a.m.

The deceased, they said had been in his room throughout the previous afternoon showing no visible sign of depression.

The death to them has therefore come as a shock.

The lifeless body has been transported to St. Joseph’s Mortuary in Effiduase for examination and post-mortem.

The Effiduase District Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding this untimely death.

