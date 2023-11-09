Residents of Toflokpo in the Ada West District, are appealing to the government to take action against the management of Electrochem Ghana Limited over a shooting incident that claimed the lives of two persons in the area on Monday.

According to them, they constantly live in fear and until the government calls Electrocem to order their families would feel unsafe.

Recounting the incident to JoyNews, a resident said “Three days ago, we lost our brother and we haven’t heard anything from anybody. The Tema Police Command only took his body away.”

He stressed that the community had been left unprotected as there was no police presence in the community.

Another resident said her husband was severely assaulted in a clash and was now unable to work because of his wounds.

This, she said has forced her to assume the breadwinner role of the family.

“We are pleading with the government to intervene or we will be forced to take the law into our own hands”she warned.

Checks by JoyNews in the community revealed that several residents were injured as a result of an alleged clash with the salt mining firm, Electrocem.

Meanwhile, the Operations Manager at Electrochem Ghana, Nene Siada, has denied the company’s involvement in the killing, adding that although there was a clash with community people no one was killed.

