The UEFA Champions League group stage has reached its conclusion, and this is how everyone performed.

This is the final season of the multigroup format before it becomes a 36-team competition with all clubs in one league table.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the round of 16, the third-placed clubs drop into the Europa League knockout playoff round, and those who finish bottom are eliminated.

Qualified for round of 16 as group winners: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Qualified for round of 16 as group runners-up: RB Leipzig, PSV Eindhoven, FC Copenhagen, Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Porto

Drops into Europa League: Benfica, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Lens, Galatasaray, Braga, AC Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk

Eliminated from Europe: Union Berlin, FC Salzburg, Celtic, Antwerp, Red Star Belgrade, Sevilla, Manchester United, Newcastle United

Group permutations

Group A

Bayern Munich qualified as group winners last month.

FC Copenhagen won 1-0 at home to Galatasaray to secure second place.

Despite that defeat, Galatasaray finished third and drop into the Europa League.

Manchester United have been eliminated from Europe altogether.

Group B

Arsenal went through and sealed first place in the group with a 6-0 win at home to Lens last month.

Arsenal’s victory also ensured PSV Eindhoven advanced, as the Eredivisie side held the head-to-head over Lens.

Lens won 2-1 at home to Sevilla on the final day to move into the Europa League.

Sevilla have been eliminated.

Group C

Real Madrid qualified for the round of 16 and have topped the group with six wins out of six.

Napoli won 2-0 at home to Braga to seal second place.

Braga drop into the Europa League despite the loss in Italy.

Union Berlin needed to beat Real Madrid to overtake Braga in third, but suffered a 3-2 defeat.

Group D

Real Sociedad got the point they needed at home to Inter Milan to take top spot ahead of the Serie A side on goal difference. .

Benfica needed to beat FC Salzburg by 2+ goals to make the Europa League, and Arthur Cabral scored two minutes into added time to give the Portuguese side the 3-1 win that lifted them into third — and knocked the Austrian club out of Europe on goals scored.

Group E

Atletico Madrid and Lazio faced each other in Spain on Matchday 6 with Atletico winning 2-0 to top the group ahead of the Serie A side.

Feyenoord drop into the Europa League knockout playoff round

Celtic have been eliminated from Europe.

Group F

Borussia Dortmund have qualified and topped the group with a draw at home to PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain needed to win to be sure of going through, but a draw proved enough to edge out AC Milan on head-to-head.

AC Milan climbed into the Europa League place with a win at Newcastle, which eliminated the Premier League team.

Group G

Manchester City won the group with a 100% record, wrapping it up with a 3-1 win away to Red Star Belgrade.

RB Leipzig go through in second place, also finishing on a winning note by overcoming Young Boys.

Young Boys drop into the Europa League in the New Year.

Red Star Belgrade are out of Europe.

Group H

Barcelona won the group despite suffering a shock loss to Antwerp, holding the head-to-head over FC Porto.

Shakhtar Donetsk therefore drop into the Europa League.

Antwerp have been eliminated.