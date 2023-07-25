The 4kings Lookalike Association from Ghana, known for their celebrity lookalikes, has expanded its roster once again.

After successfully recruiting a lookalike for rapper D-Black, they have now added a member resembling former fetish priestess turned evangelist, Patricia Asiedu, widely known as Nana Agradaa.

The grand unveiling ceremony was presided over by King Promise and Kuami Eugene’s lookalikes, adding a touch of excitement to the event.

However, before Agradaa’s lookalike was brought on board, the former priestess had issued a stern warning against anyone attempting to impersonate her under the guise of being her lookalike.

In the recently released footage, Robest, a member of the association, initiated a countdown as Agradaa’s lookalike remained poised, with her face turned away from the camera.

Guiding the proceedings as the director of the short video was the lookalike of Kumai Eugene, who expertly instructed the participants on their positions to capture the best angles.

During the video shoot, Robest could be heard expressing his ambition to recruit lookalikes of various public figures in Ghana, even extending his efforts to include those who may have physical disabilities, all in the spirit of assisting the youth.

The 4kings Lookalike Association continues to gain attention for its unique and entertaining venture, bringing smiles and laughter to people across the nation.

