His Royal Highness, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II on 20th March, 2014, ascended to the esteemed position of paramount chief of the Sefwi Wiawso traditional council.

In his role as the overlord, he has led with distinction and grace, overseeing a vast domain that includes 25 divisional chiefs, 110 sub-divisional chiefs, over 100 odikros, and queen mothers.

It is with great honor and admiration that we acknowledge and commemorate the remarkable tenure of Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II as the paramount Chief of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area for the past 10 years, and still counting.

Under his reign, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II has exemplified impactful and peaceful leadership within the traditional council, steering the traditional council towards progress and prosperity. His visionary leadership has brought about positive changes and developments that have benefited the people of Sefwi Wiawso and its surrounding areas.

The Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area stands as one of the largest and most influential Traditional Areas in Ghana, second only to the Asantehene. With six out of the nine administrative districts in the Western North region under his jurisdiction, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II’s influence and reach extends far and wide.

Throughout his 10-year reign, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II has demonstrated a deep commitment to the well-being and advancement of his people. His dedication to preserving the cultural heritage and traditions of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, while also embracing progress and development, has earned him the respect and admiration of his subjects and beyond.

As we reflect on the past decade of chieftaincy under Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II’s leadership, we celebrate his achievements, his vision, and his unwavering dedication to the betterment of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area.

Katakyie’s reign has been marked by a deep commitment to the welfare and development of his people and under his leadership, he has initiated numerous projects and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people, among these are the construction of a 1000-capacity hostel at the Sefwi Wiawso Nursing Training College, the provision of mechanized water systems for educational institutions such as the Asafo Nursing Training College and Asawinso Senior High School, and the installation of a mechanized borehole for the Punikrom community.

The Paramount Chief has also made significant contributions to healthcare, equipping the Wiawso Government Hospital with essential medical equipment, hospital beds, a mower, a vacuum ventilator machine, and an anesthesia machine. His dedication to enhancing healthcare services in the region has not gone unnoticed.

In addition to his philanthropic endeavors, Katakyie has played a pivotal role in advocating for regional development and governance. His collaboration with other paramountcies in the Western North Region and key stakeholders led to the proposal to create the Western North Region, a move aimed at bringing governance closer to the people and fostering accelerated development in the area.

Furthermore, Katakyie’s commitment to education is evident through the establishment of the Katakyie Educational Fund, which has provided scholarships to approximately 200 deserving but financially disadvantaged students to pursue tertiary education. The fund prioritizes support for needy students, particularly women and those studying in STEM fields.

Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II’s influence extends beyond the traditional council, as he currently holds positions of leadership and influence in various national and regional bodies, including; Member of Regional House of Chiefs, Member of National House of Chiefs, Member of Council of State, and Board Member for the Forestry Commission.

In all aspects of his leadership, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II has demonstrated a deep love for his people, a commitment to progress, and a vision for a brighter future for the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area.

His legacy of service and dedication will be remembered for generations to come.

May his reign continue to be marked by peace, prosperity, and continued progress for the people he serves.

