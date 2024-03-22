Ghana’s Black Princesses secured a thrilling victory over Nigeria to claim gold in women’s football at the ongoing African Games.

The match played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, concluded with a 2-1 scoreline as the Princesses rallied from a goal down to overcome the defending champions.

A video captured the electrifying atmosphere in the VIP box when Ghana scored the second goal, courtesy of a powerful strike from forward Mukarama Abdulai during extra-time, following a 1-1 deadlock at the end of regulation play.

Among the distinguished guests at the VIP section was Empress Gifty, one of the four female artistes who performed before the game.

She was seen jubilantly waving a large Ghana flag, immersed in the celebratory mood.

Also present in the area was Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, leader of the New Force and his wife.

They enthusiastically joined the ecstatic crowd in exultation as Ghana held firm in the remaining minutes to clinch the gold medal.

