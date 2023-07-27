Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has suggested his name should be added to the list of owners of Cecilia Dapaah‘s stolen monies.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, says he cannot fathom why people are attempting to rope in the former Sanitation Minister’s relatives as owners of the huge sums of money stolen from her home.

“If she [Cecilia Dapaah][ is looking for a defence, then she should add my name to the list of owners. Since I don’t have dollars, she can say the cedis belong to me,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

His comment comes after Paul Adom-Otchere on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana claimed the stolen money found belongs to her late mother, brother, and husband.

He stated that he had seen the charge sheets of the individuals who own the money and that only $200,000 out of the millions of dollars, cedis, and Euros found in Madam Dapaah’s home belonged to her.

He also alleged that a wooden box with a padlock on it contained $800,000 and belonged to the former Minister’s late mother.

But to Mr Nketia, such remarks seek to play on the intelligence of Ghanaians.

“Is her house a bank for her to keep monies of family members? Don’t they know the bank and why did they give all the monies to her? It hurts when someone underestimates the intelligence of Ghanaians.

“They were taking haircuts on people’s monies in the bank but refused to send their own monies. Does the law on money laundering permit us to keep monies in our homes?” he quizzed.

