The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to submit its audit report on the cocoa roads project within two weeks or face consequences.

This was when management of COCOBOD appeared before the Committee to respond to infractions in the Auditor General’s Report on Wednesday.

The directive was in line with a request by Minority Chief Whip and Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza

The COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, had claimed the report has already been submitted to Parliament.

Checks, however, proved it was not true, hence the directive of the committee.

The Chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzie, also directed that sanctions should be applied if necessary.

Mr Aidoo in 2020 said the report of the audit conducted on the construction of cocoa roads in some parts of the country cannot be made public, despite intense pressure from the Minority in Parliament and former President John Mahama.

He said the report was meant to assist the management of the projects stressing that individuals who have an interest in it must go through the required application process.

He, however, emphasised that the Mahama administration did not give Ghanaians value for money in awarding those contracts.

