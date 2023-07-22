The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has resigned.

The Minister has said her action is to avoid the matter from becoming a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at this crucial time.

She has pledged her full cooperation with state agencies to ensure the facts of the case are established.

The embattled Minister has been making headlines on various media platforms after it emerged she is in court with her two housemaids whom she accused of stealing various amounts of money.

Madam Dapaah in a letter dated July 22, 2023, thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve, adding it was a great honour.

Prior to the resignation, she reacted to reports of the stolen funds and the ongoing trial and said such reports contained “noticeable inconsistencies.”

Below is the full resignation letter: