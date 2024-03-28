Since its inception, the Luv FM Family Party in the Park has not only been an avenue for merrymaking but a moment for families to reunite through the varieties of activities, including games and electrifying musical performances.



From savories to scrumptious meals like Jollof rice, Fufu among others, this Easter edition of the biggest family party promises yet another opportunity for revelers in Kumasi to relieve stress.



In the midst of the religious activities to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus, all roads will lead to the Kumasi Rattray Park on Easter Monday.



It’s the biggest family reunion happening in the Garden city to cap the Easter celebrations.



Happening at the green, serene Rattray Park, major attractions to climax the festivities will include trampoline, electric vehicles, and face painting for the kids.



As Jesus triumphantly rode the donkey to Jerusalem, the kids arena will also offer the riding experience on the friendly horse at the party.



Parents are not left out at the adult corner. Expect electrifying live band music from some of your favorite music acts.



The Luv/Nhyira FM Family Party in the Park offers a fuss-free, quality and beautiful atmospheric experience.

Here some more photos from the New year’s edition: