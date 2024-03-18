Ahead of the Easter celebration in Kwahu, Nana Effah Opinamang III, the Chief of Kwawu Obomeng, has issued a stern warning to revelers, urging them to dress decently and comport themselves to avoid any misconduct during the festivities.

Every year, Kwahu attracts a multitude of celebrants from around the world for its Easter celebrations.

However, the chief expressed concern about the indecent dressing often observed during these festivities as he urged the need for a change in behavior.

Nana Effah Opinamang III also admonished celebrants to refrain from excessive drinking which could tarnish the reputation of Kwahu.

He called on all natives of Kwahu to return home and contribute to the development of the community.

The chief made these remarks during the commissioning of an ultra-modern social center for Obomeng, underscoring his commitment to fostering positive cultural practices.

In a related development, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture and Abetifi MP, encouraged Kwahu natives in positions of power and influence to collaborate in advancing the development agenda of Kwahu.

Additionally, Julius Debrah, speaking on behalf of former President John Mahama, appealed to Nana Effah Opinamang III to facilitate unity among politicians in Obomeng, irrespective of their political affiliations, to collectively champion development initiatives in the area.