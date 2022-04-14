The Ghana Police Service has announced stringent measures have been put in place to provide security coverage nationwide for the 2022 Easter Celebrations.

All regional commands with the support of the National Operations, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate and the Police Intelligence Directorate, according to the outfit, are working to ensure that all persons who travel for the celebrations do so in safety.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori.

It added security arrangements have also been made to cover the paragliding activities and traditional Easter celebrations at Kwahu.

The police have further pledged commitment to ensure the safety and security of all persons and property during the season and beyond.

Read the full statement below: