The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has backed a directive of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah for trial court judges to strictly adhere to the age-long tradition of calling the cases of senior lawyers first.

The Chief Justice insisted obeying such a tradition affords junior lawyers the opportunity to learn from their seniors but it has been characterised by diverse opinions amid backlashes.

But GBA in a statement has explained the directive is also the decision of the General Legal Council (GLC).

It reiterated the directive presents a unique and special opportunity for young lawyers at the Bar to learn from the rich experience and advocacy skills of their seniors.

The association also argued the directive will benefit people who hire the services of lawyers as the practice affords the unbridled opportunity of honing their lawyering skills.

The statement was jointly signed by the National President, Yaw Acheampong Boafo and General Secretary, Kwaku Gyau Baffour.

All lawyers who practise in the Courts of Ghana have therefore been urged to fully cooperate with trial judges in upholding this age-old tradition.

Read GBA’s statement below: