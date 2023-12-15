The District Chief Executive for Kadjebi in the Oti Region, Wilson Agbenyo, has said that calm has been restored at Ahamanso Junction following a clash between residents and the task force of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and officers of National Security.

Mr. Agbenyo, in an interview with Citi News, explained that, the task force arrested one person suspected of smuggling cocoa beans, which angered some residents.

The residents, he said allegedly attacked a National Security officer leading to a confrontation.

“I was in a meeting when I received a call informing me about an incident at Ahamanso Junction in my district. I promptly contacted the NIB officer, Mr. Oware, instructing him to go to the scene and report the situation to me. Within an hour, he briefed me on the events. Every year during the cocoa season, National Security and COCOBOD deploy officers and teams to the border towns, and this year was no exception.

“I was informed that around 6:00 a.m., a man on a motorbike was accosted and questioned about his destination with the cocoa. It was reported that he informed the officers that he was going to sell it at the PBC [Produce Buying Company], and they requested to accompany him. While en route from Ahamaso Junction, the motorbike rider swerved and attempted to flee, but the National Security apprehended him,” the DCE said.

He added that, two of the three people who sustained gunshot wounds received treatment at the St. Mary Theresa Hospital in Papase and have been discharged.

The third person, who is still admitted, suffered a tibia fracture and is being prepared for transfer to the Ho Teaching Hospital to consult with an orthopedic surgeon.

