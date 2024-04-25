Egyptian powerhouse, Zamalek Sporting Club has arrived in Kumasi ahead of their match against Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final.

The North African side touchdown on Thursday afternoon to prepare for the much-anticipated game scheduled for Sunday, April 28 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Dreams FC held the Egyptian side to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium in the first leg last weekend.

Zamalek, who are one-time champions of the Confederation Cup also seek to be the first team to defeat the Ghana Premier League debutants at home in this competition, with Dreams FC yet to lose at their home ground.

However, they will be cautious of the fact that they are yet to win a game in any of their previous five visits to Ghana, having lost four and drawn one across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC has announced free gate entry for fans except for the VIP and VVIP sections.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

