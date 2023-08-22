Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey, says forced substitutions affected their game plan against Remo Stars in the first leg of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League preliminary game.

The Yellow and Mauves beat the Nigerian side 1-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium with Jonathan Sowah scoring the only goal of the game.

However, Adotey was expecting a much bigger scoreline per his team’s game plan.

“Our game plan was to go direct, and by that, I mean we planned to go all out to attack.

“It didn’t work in the first half, and we thought of continuing in the 2nd half, but injuries came in and upset our style.

“We were forced to alter our style due to the forced substitutions,” he said.

Despite the slim margin, the former Karela United boss is positive his side can get the needed result in the return leg.

“All is not lost. They came and lost 1-0, so we can still go there and win or draw,” he added.

Medeama SC, who are the Ghana Premier League champions, will take the one-goal lead to Nigeria in next Sunday’s second leg at the Remo Stars Stadium and are hoping to win to secure a place in the next round.

