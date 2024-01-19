Former President John Dramani Mahama hanged his political boots and took the persona of a patriotic Ghanaian to cheer the national team in their match against Egypt.

As an enthusiastic supporter of the Black Stars, the former President shared his anticipation and excitement on social media before the game, expressing confidence in the team’s ability to bounce back from a shaky start.

As an avid Black Stars supporter, I've been advised to eat dinner! I've done that and seated in my favourite chair, waiting for our game against #Egypt. I haven't given up on the Black Stars. They always have a shaky start but get going when it gets tough. #GoBlackStars — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) January 18, 2024

After the match, Mr. Mahama took to X to share his perspective on the game.

He particularly highlighted Kudus Mohammed’s outstanding contributions calling him a “wonder boy”.

Boy wonder, Kudus.

Great game!

We gave away 2 free goals! — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) January 18, 2024

Mr. Mahama also endorsed his skills, adding that he deserved recognition as the player of the match.

Nonetheless, the former President said the two goals Black Stars conceded were avoidable.