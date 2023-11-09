BET award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif has released a new single, titled ‘OH NO’.

This song asserts the 21-year-old’s dominance as one of the front-runners leading the charge from Africa to the rest of the world.

‘OH NO’; a Highlife, Soul and Drill-infused anthem produced by his in-house producer and long-time collaborator; Samsney, with additional production by Joker Nharnah, details the rapper’s resilience in navigating through the cold storms of adversities while still staying true to his art.

Black Sherif

The song’s resounding chorus finds the ‘BET International Flow’ winner reaffirming his decision to keep working while staying true to who he is and never switching up.

Detailing the inspiration behind ‘OH NO’, the singer reiterated, “it feels like me standing at the edge of an open-pit but I know the resultant effect of the very next step at that moment in time.

I chose to live my life devoid of any fear of falling into the pit. There are voices around and within; pushing me. Either to direct my next step away from the pit or have me fall into this deep abyss.

“Oh No”, is a reaffirmation to my destiny and my calling. It’s me defining who I am, what I have believed in and basking in the work I have put in thus far”.

Black Sherif began the year with the release of a double single project dubbed, ‘Take Care of Yourself Blacko’– a dulcet self-care affirmation songs which preaches healing and taking time to reflect on his journey.

Since last year’s release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif has solidified his place as one of Africa’s most powerful creative voices and amassed massive global streaming numbers, which made him the most streamed Ghanaian artist of 2022 on Spotify and the most streamed Ghanaian artist of all time on popular African streaming platform Boomplay.

Black Sherif has reached these pinnacles in record time—being an integral part of the new sound emanating from Africa.

The new song was released through his record label; RBA and EMPIRE.