



Two final-year Buduatta Junior High School (JHS) pupils in the Gomoa East District were left stranded at the start of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Monday after their head teacher allegedly squandered registration fee money.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reports the pupils, both females, arrived at the exam centre to sit for the exams with their colleagues, only for the news to be broken to them.

The students, who could not partake in the exam, were seen crying bitterly over the situation while the headmaster was nowhere to be found.

In an interview, some aggrieved parents who gathered at the school premises on Monday expressed their frustration about the development.

A parent stated that her ward informed her that her name and index number did not appear on the centre’s list, and thus she was denied the opportunity to take the exam.

Another parent agreed that putting the students in such a situation after all of their preparations for the exam was unjust.

According to him, the children will be undergoing emotional stress.

“Your ward is going to write exam and has prepared only to be told at the last minute that their name is not included. How would you feel if they were your ward? It is painful to enroll your child in school for such a thing to happen,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the headteacher of the school to rectify the problem.

Another concerned parent suggested that the government step in to deal with the headmaster in order to prevent a similar situation in the future.

According to him, when they called the headteacher to inquire about the problem, he questioned who he was on the phone with and provided no relevant information.

“You will spend a lot on your child so that one day he comes home to get a better job to do, only to be in such a situation is not fair. You [headmaster] have taken the money and spent it, but refused to register the students. Are you destroying the school or the government?” he quizzed.

