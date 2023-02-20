A former Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, has said he played no role in the security operations associated with the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections violence.

The Abetifi MP has said that he wasn’t involved and shouldn’t be held responsible for overseeing the brutalities while he was in office.

Mr Acheampong, who is currently the Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, made the comments when he was questioned about his involvement when he went before the Appointments Committee for vetting on Monday.

“This is not in any way to justify what happened in Ayawaso. But in the 500-plus page report of the Commission of Inquiry, there wasn’t any part that mentioned that I authorized it. So everybody including myself was surprised and afraid that my name found expression in the conclusion that I should be reprimanded.

“That is why the White Paper rejected that recommendation because it failed to establish the factual basis that I authorised that operation,” he said.

He added that it has been difficult for him though he was not indicted in the Emile Short Commission’s report but recommended for him to be reprimanded.

He said he was grateful the Committee afforded him the opportunity to speak to the issues, stating he was moving on with good conscience.