The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, will be leading a delegation to the United Kingdom tonight to attend a lecture by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Chatham House, United Kingdom on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Other members of the delegation are the Director of International Affairs of the NDC, Alex Segbefia, Deputy National Women’s Organiser, Abigail Elorm Akwambea, and the Deputy Treasurer of the party, Vida Addae.

The lecture will be under the theme: ‘Africa’s strategic priorities and global role.’

It will among other things discuss the prospects for economic recovery and growth on the African continent in light of recent debt crisis that have compelled African countries including Ghana to seek debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework.

The former President – according to the National Communications officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi – will be sharing with his audience his ideas and insights on the key economic and governance reforms required for economic stability and prosperity across Africa.

“He will also discuss priorities for regional integration and Africa’s role and responsibilities in global economic governance,” he added.

Meanwhile, the team together with the former President will hold a meeting with the UK/Ireland Chapter of the NDC as part of their visit.