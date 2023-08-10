Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of left-back, Nanabayin Amoah ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Venomous Vipers defender has joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal.

“We’re delighted to announce the signing of left-back, Nanabayin Amoah on a three-year deal from Venomous Vipers,” a club statement read.

Nanabayin Amoah has become the latest addition to the Asante Kotoko squad.

Yahaya Dawuni joined Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal after fruitful medical from lower-tier side Susubiribi Sporting Club.

The two signings are to strengthen the Asante Kotoko defense ahead of the 2023/24 league season.

Both Nanabayin Amoah and Yahaya Dawuni have joined the Asante Kotoko teammates for pre-season training at Beposo in the Ashanti Region.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have reportedly parted ways with 11 players over uninspiring performance.

The club has opened pre-season at Beposo on Tuesday ahead of the new season.

Asante Kotoko will open their campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Having struggled last season, the Reds will hope to open the season with a win.