Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of left-back, Nanabayin Amoah ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.
The Venomous Vipers defender has joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal.
“We’re delighted to announce the signing of left-back, Nanabayin Amoah on a three-year deal from Venomous Vipers,” a club statement read.
Nanabayin Amoah has become the latest addition to the Asante Kotoko squad.
Yahaya Dawuni joined Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal after fruitful medical from lower-tier side Susubiribi Sporting Club.
The two signings are to strengthen the Asante Kotoko defense ahead of the 2023/24 league season.
Both Nanabayin Amoah and Yahaya Dawuni have joined the Asante Kotoko teammates for pre-season training at Beposo in the Ashanti Region.
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have reportedly parted ways with 11 players over uninspiring performance.
The club has opened pre-season at Beposo on Tuesday ahead of the new season.
Asante Kotoko will open their campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Having struggled last season, the Reds will hope to open the season with a win.