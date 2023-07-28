Midfielder Richard Boadu has joined Libyan side, Al Ahly SC on a permanent deal from Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, subject to mandatory medicals.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors from Medeama SC before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Boadu was part of the team that annexed the Premier League trophy with Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach of the team.

Club bids farewell to skipper @BoaduAgadas8



THANK YOU 🙏 https://t.co/60gXY3XHfT — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) July 28, 2023

He was subsequently named the club captain ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and despite ending the season trophyless, Boadu was one of the best players for the side.

Boadu leaves Asante Kotoko with the record number of tackles in the team and most duels won, scoring two goals with five assists and eight man-of-the-match awards in his last season with the club.

Asante Kotoko are, however, expected to begin pre-season in the coming days ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League with Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has returned to club to lead the side.