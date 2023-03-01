President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah, has disclosed that the Jamaican Super Star and former world 100 meters record holder, Asafa Powell is in Ghana to inspire the youth who love sports, especially Athletics.

Speaking to the media at the Kotoka International Airport after welcoming Asafa Powell and Alyshia, his Ghanaian wife, the hard-working sports administrator and enthusiast said the retired world top sprinter is here to motivate young boys and girls who love to run.

“He is here to motivate the unknown future stars from Bukom, Nima and other places in Ghana who do not have hope because they love Athletics,” he expressed.

According to the GOC President, Powell did not start it all rosy but had to pass through many difficulties before becoming a Legend, and everyone who looks up to him can also make it.

He noted that not everyone can be a footballer or boxer which are the most known sports disciplines in Ghana.

He also said as Ghana prepares to host the African Games which he is a member of the LOC, the visit of Powell will inspire many young athletes.

President of the African Paralympic and Ghana National Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen v was also at the airport said the arrival of Asafa Powell is very timely as Ghana is planning to host the first African Para Games.

“He will certainly give hope to our athletes because he is an icon who will inspire our athletes, we wholeheartedly welcome him to Ghana, and believe he will motivate our para-athletes,” he said.

The visit of Asafa Powell will see him celebrating the Ghana Independence Day on March 6, and meeting the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo – Addo and the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif as well as the Chief Imam and executive board members of the Ghana Olympic Committee.