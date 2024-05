Inflation for April 2024 has declined marginally to 25 percent from the 25.8 percent recorded in March 2024.

By this, the inflation rate for April 2024 slowed by 0.8 percent.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, food inflation contributed to the overall drop in the inflation rate as it recorded a rate of 26.8 percent, the lowest in 13 months, with non-food inflation of 23.5 percent.

