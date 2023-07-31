Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has revealed works are far advanced on the Anomabo Fisheries College for enrolment to begin.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2019 cut sod at Axim and Moree for the commencement of the phase I component of the project.

It was part of the government’s vision to build a robust fishing and Aquaculture industry that thrives on infrastructure including landing sites, hatcheries, fish health laboratories and training centres.

In September 2020, former Fisheries Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, was optimistic the project will be operational in the 2020/2021 academic year but that did not see the light of day.

But the Minister, while delivering the Mid-year budget review statement in Parliament on July 31, 2023, said civil works on Phase 1 of the project have been completed.

On the back of this, the enrolment and training of students announced will commence by the end of the year.

The project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development with implementing partners including the University of Cape Coast and Mfantseman Municipal Assembly.

The facilities are expected to help reduce fish post-harvest losses in the beneficiary communities.

