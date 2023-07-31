Actor Oboy Siki has made bold claims about his colleague, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, accusing him of being arrogant.

The accusation surfaced after another actor, Kwaku Manu, shared a video offering advice to the public, where he emphasised the importance of humility.

Although Kwaku Manu did not mention any names, Oboy Siki insinuated that the advice was directed at LilWin.

“He should have mentioned Kwadwo’s name while giving this advice,” expressed Oboy Siki in a video.

During a discussion on the same topic, one of the hosts questioned whether LilWin’s alleged arrogance was genuine.

Oboy Siki, however, was quick to defend his statement, reiterating that Kwaku Manu’s advice was directed at LilWin.

“Kwadwo Nkansah is not arrogant?” Oboy Siki asked. “It’s his arrogance Kwaku Manu is talking about. Do you know how arrogant he (LilWin) is? Everyone should tag Kwadwo and tell him Kwaku Manu has shared a piece of advice, and it’s meant for him.”

The video shared by Kwaku Manu did not explicitly mention LilWin as the intended target, leaving the cause of the advice unclear.

The situation has sparked discussions and debates among fans and the entertainment community, with some expressing their views on LilWin’s behaviour and Kwaku Manu’s advice. As of now, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has not responded publicly to the allegations of arrogance made by Oboy Siki or the advice shared by Kwaku Manu.

