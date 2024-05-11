The Anglican Bishop of Kumasi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Oscar Christian Amoah, has addressed the detrimental impact of illegal mining, known as galamsey, in cocoa farms, river bodies, and forest reserves in Ghana.

During a visit to the Jachie Parish of the Anglican Church in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti, Bishop Amoah expressed concern about the environmental and health consequences of galamsey activities.

Speaking to Adom News after the church service, the Bishop disclosed the heightened health risks faced by communities living near rivers contaminated by galamsey chemicals.

He warned that, the long-term effects of mining chemicals pose significant health hazards, especially for those reliant on contaminated water sources.

Bishop Amoah stressed the importance of adhering to government regulations and guidelines for legal mining, emphasizing that the short-term gains of illegal mining cannot outweigh the long-term consequences.

The Bishop lamented the complicity of some opinion leaders and government officials who should be tackling the galamsey issue but instead exacerbate the situation behind the scenes.

