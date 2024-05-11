The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a warning of thunderstorms and varying intensity rains set to affect the southern half of the country.

In a notice released on Saturday, May 11, the agency alerted the public to expect gusty winds preceding the thunderstorms and rainfall.

These weather conditions are attributed to a rainstorm currently positioned over the borders of Togo and Benin, as well as another rainstorm observed over the Gulf of Guinea. The agency stated that these weather systems will move westwards and northwards respectively, resulting in the formation of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over southern Ghana.

Areas expected to be significantly impacted include Hohoe, Kpando, Keta, Aflao, Dodge, Koforidua, Kpong, Mafi Kumase, and their surroundings.

Moderate impacts are anticipated in Accra, Tema, Dodowa, Madina, Pokuase, Kasoa, Haatso, and neighboring areas.

Meanwhile, Kumasi, Mankesim, Cape Coast, Saltpond, Takoradi, Tarkwa, Obuasi, and surrounding regions are expected to experience minimal impact from the weather conditions.

ALSO READ:

3 JHS girls reported missing found in bed with their boyfriends

2 dead, 5 hospitalised in Spintex gas explosion

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Nigeria for official visit [Photos]