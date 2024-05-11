The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, and MP for Bekwai Constituency, has confidently predicted that the NPP will secure over 90% of the total valid votes cast in the constituency.

He urged residents to support the NPP and Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming general elections.

This declaration was made during a health walk organized by the Bawumia Ladies in Bekwai, Ashanti Region.

In an interview with Adom News, following the health walk, the Mr. Osei Owusu, stressed the importance of maintaining publicity for electoral victory.

He disclosed the significant development and transformation witnessed by Bekwai under the current government’s administration.

The First Deputy Speaker outlined various government projects, including the establishment of a KNUST medical school campus in Bekwai, aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure in the area.

He noted that although there are some who vote for the NDC in Bekwai, primarily Muslims to which Bawumia belongs, he believes they will switch their allegiance to the NPP this time due to the influence of Bawumia.

Leaders of the Association stressed the importance of women in Ghanaian society and their role in political gatherings.

They said the health walk is part of their preparation to actively campaign for the NPP and Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming elections, aiming for nothing less than 80 to 90% of the votes.

ALSO READ;