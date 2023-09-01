Ampem Darkoa Ladies have emerged as the champions of the WAFU Zone B championship for the first time in their history.

The reigning Women’s Champions recorded a 1-0 hard-fought win in a thrilling match on Thursday in Benin City.

The win also mean Ampem Darkoa Ladies have qualified for the Women’s Champions League and have become the second Ghanaian women’s team after Hasaacas Ladies achieved the same feat in the inaugural edition in 2021.

Last season, Ampem Darkoa Ladies narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Women’s Champions League after finishing as runners-up in the qualifiers, with a loss to Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens in the final held in Yamoussoukro.

However, this season saw a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes. The team showcased a different level of performance, dominating the competition and asserting their dominance on the field.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies displayed impressive form throughout the tournament, dispatching teams like Ivory Coast’s Athletico FC d’Abidjan and Academie Amis du Monde of Togo in the group stage.

Their impressive journey continued as they secured a commanding victory over Benin’s Sam Nelly in the semifinals.

On the final match day, Ampem Darkoa Ladies sealed their triumph by defeating Delta Queens, securing their place in the Women’s Champions League to be staged in Ivory Coast.