The Black Starlets defeated Ivory Coast 3-2 to claim the bronze medal in the WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, June 24.

Ghana failed to secure a spot in next year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria following a loss to Burkina Faso in the semi-final stage of the competition.

However, Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side ensured a positive finish to their campaign on Friday, securing bronze medal after beating neighbours Ivory Coast.

Abdul Rashid Adams scored to draw the Black Starlets levelled after Ivory Coast had taken the lead earlier in the game from the penalty spot.

Richard Apokum put Ghana in the lead after the recess before Makhete Moustaha N’Diaye equalised for Ivory Coast.

Abdul Razak Salifu scored in stoppage time, securing a 3-2 win and the bronze medal for Ghana.

In the final of the tournament, Nigeria beat Burkina Faso with a 2-1 scoreline.