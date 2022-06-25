Residents at New Dormaa in the Sunyani Municipality are living in fear following alleged attacks by a strange beast invading the enclave.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the beast, suspected to be a tiger, roamed the neighbourhoods at night, attacked and killed stray animals, ate the intestines and left the carcass.



For the past two weeks, the beast had caused havoc in the area, killed many goats, sheep and dogs, with the Sunyani Catholic Diocesan Pastoral Centre and parts of Odumase being the worst affected areas.



Mr Issifu Mustapha, the Assemblyman for the New-Dormaa Mangrove Electoral Area, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said many of the residents were afraid to go out at night and appealed to the Police for support.



In an interview with the GNA on condition of anonymity, a male resident of the area suggested the chiefs, assemblymen and opinion leaders must assemble hunters and men of valour to join a team of the military and police personnel to move round the area in the nights to track and shoot down the animal for them to go about their normal activities.



Meanwhile, a source at the Bono Regional Police Command said the Command was yet to receive information about it.